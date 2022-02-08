Bangladesh records 43 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 20 weeks

It also recorded 8,354 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,879,255, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 41,698 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.03 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 5,621 infections and 15 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 907 cases and 11 deaths.

Another 10,800 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,622,857.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.53 percent.

Globally, over 397.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.75 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.