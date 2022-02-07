Weekly COVID cases fall 23% in Bangladesh, but deaths are on the rise

The Directorate General of Health Services confirmed 76,200 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Sunday – a 23.9 percent weekly fall.

But the death toll increased by 226, or 61 percent, from 140.

Bangladesh was pulverised by the emergence of the delta variant in 2021. Originating in neighbouring India, the deadly strain of COVID-19 spread like wildfire across the country, triggering a crisis of oxygen supplies amid soaring cases and deaths.

After the delta variant made its way across the border to Bangladesh, it endured its worst spell of the pandemic between June and August 2021 as cases and deaths hit record highs.

But just as the dark clouds seemed to be clearing, the emergence of omicron cast an ominous shadow over the country, as well as the rest of the world, heading into 2022.

Now, amid the spread of the omicron variant, Bangladesh detected 16,033 coronavirus cases on Jan 25, the second highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The daily case positivity rate fell to 2 percent after reaching 32 percent amid the delta wave in 2021. Now, amid the omicron wave, the rate hit record 33.37 percent on Jan 28.

The number of daily cases has remained below 10,000 since Feb 4 while the positivity rate dropped to 21.07 percent on Monday.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, Bangladesh logged 38 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily count since Sept 9, taking the toll to 28,627. The caseload rose by 9,369 to 1,870,901.

In January, the government recorded 213,294 new cases and 322 deaths while the caseload in December was only 9,255 with 92 deaths.

The highest number of cases were detected amid the delta wave in July – 336,226. July’s death toll of 6,182 is also the highest.