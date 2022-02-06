Bangladesh records 29 deaths from COVID in a day, 8,345 new cases

It also recorded 8,359 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,861,532, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 38,821 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 21.50 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 5,466 infections and 14 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 1,009 cases and four deaths.

Another 8,159 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,602,55.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.54 percent.

Globally, over 393.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.