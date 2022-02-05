Bangladesh to vaccinate floating people with Moderna doses, give Pfizer to madrasa students

Nearly 3 million students and people from both inside and outside capital will be immunised in a drive which will set off on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The Qawmi madrasa students were out of government’s drive to vaccinate their school-college counterparts (age 12 to 18 years), which began in Nov 1 last year.

Dr Md Shamsul Haque, MNC&AH line director of DGHS, confirmed that madrasa students will receive Pfizer-BioNTech shots. The Madrasa Education Board will send over a list and have already identified centres.

Almost 285,000 of the 600,000 floating people are in Dhaka, he said.

On vaccinating this particular demographic, Zahid Maleque last week said they will receive single-shot vaccines. “These people’s addresses elude us. That’s why we made the [single-dose] arrangement.”

According to the DGHS, more than 98.63 million received at least first doses until Feb 3, while 63.91 million got both their shots. Vaccine boosters have been administered to 1.89 million people.

Among these, 13.12 million students got their first doses while 2.55 million complete their courses.