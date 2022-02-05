Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 8,359 new cases

It also recorded 8,359 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,853,187, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 35,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 23.83 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 6,036 infections and 25 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 1,276 cases and two deaths.

Another 7,017 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,594,391.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.54 percent.

Globally, over 391.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.