Omicron sub-variant BA.2 harder to identify, found in 5 African nations: WHO

The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace
omicron's more common "original" BA.1 variant in countries such as
Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according
to another WHO official.
"BA.2 ... has been reported in five
countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South
Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.
"We are very concerned," she said,
adding that BA.2 was proving hard to identify because it was not always picked
up by the S-Gene Target Failure criterion, which is used to distinguish the
original omicron from other variants.
Gumede-Moeletsi said the WHO was working very
closely with laboratories, asking them to forward samples that had come back
without being flagged as omicron for further analysis, in order to gain a more
precise picture of the spread of BA.2.
The BA.1 version of omicron has been somewhat
easier to track than prior variants. That is because BA.1 is missing one of
three target genes used in a common PCR test. Cases showing this pattern were
assumed by default to be caused by BA.1.
BA.2, sometimes known as a "stealth"
sub-variant, does not have the same missing target gene as the original omicron
variant.
Instead, scientists are monitoring it the same
way they have prior variants, including Delta, by tracking the number of virus
genomes submitted to public databases such as GISAID.
As with other variants, an infection with BA.2
can be detected by coronavirus home tests kits, though they cannot indicate
which variant is responsible, experts said.