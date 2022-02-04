In world first, S Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data

The vaccine candidate would be the first to be
made based on a widely used vaccine without the assistance and approval of the
developer. It is also the first mRNA vaccine designed, developed and produced
at lab scale on the African continent.
The World Health Organization (WHO) last year
picked a consortium including Afrigen for a pilot project to give poor and middle-income
countries the know-how to make COVID vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA
COVID vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share
their technology and expertise.
The WHO and consortium partners hope their
technology transfer hub will help overcome inequalities between rich nations
and poorer countries in getting access to vaccines. Some 99% of Africa's
vaccines against all diseases are imported and the negligible remainder
manufactured locally.
During the pandemic, wealthy countries have
hoovered up most of the world's supplies of vaccines.
Biovac, a partly state-owned South African
vaccine producer, will be the first recipient of the technology from the hub.
Afrigen has also agreed to help train companies in Argentina and Brazil.
In September, the WHO's hub in Cape Town
decided to go it alone after failing to bring on board Pfizer and Moderna, both
of which have argued they need to oversee any technology transfer due to the
complexity of the manufacturing process.
Moderna had no immediate comment on Afrigen's
announcement on Thursday.
Moderna's vaccine was chosen by the WHO due to
an abundance of public information and the company's pledge not to enforce
patents during the pandemic. It's not clear what will happen after the pandemic
ends and whether the company will try to enforce them again.
'CUTTING-EDGE PRODUCTS'
"If this project shows that Africa can
take cutting edge technology and produce cutting-edge products, this will
banish this idea that Africa can't do it and change the global mindset ... this
can be a game-changer," Charles Gore, executive director at MPP, told
Reuters at Afrigen's facility, a converted warehouse.
Under pressure to make drugs in lower-income
countries, Moderna and BioNTech have announced plans to build mRNA vaccine
factories in Africa, but production is still a long way off.
"We haven't copied Moderna we've
developed our own processes because Moderna didn't give us any
technology," Petro Terblanche, managing director at Afrigen, said.
"We started with the Moderna sequence
because that gives, in our view, the best starting material. But this is not
Moderna’s vaccine, it is the Afrigen mRNA hub vaccine," Terblanche said.
She later took a delegation of EU diplomats on
a tour of the state-of-the-art facility where scientists were seen making mRNA
in sterile white-walled rooms.
She said it had managed to make, in
collaboration with Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, its first
micro-litre laboratory scale batches of COVID mRNA vaccines at the Cape Town
facility.
EASIER STORAGE
Terblanche said Afrigen was also working on a
next generation mRNA vaccine that didn't need freezing temperatures for
storage, required for the Pfizer and Moderna doses, and which would be better
suited to Africa, which is often dealing with high temperatures and poor health
facilities and infrastructure.
"We will only make our clinical trial
batch probably in six months from now, (meaning) ... fit for humans. And the
target is November 2022," Terblanche added.
Online training for other companies to make
the shot started with manufacturers in Brazil and Argentina last year. Afrigen
expects to get more on board within the next month.