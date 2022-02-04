In New York City sewage, a mysterious coronavirus signal

For the past year, these oddball sequences, or
what the scientists call “cryptic lineages,” have continued to pop up in the
city’s wastewater.
There is no evidence that the lineages, which
have been circulating for at least a year without overtaking delta or omicron,
pose an elevated health risk to humans. But the researchers, whose findings
were published in Nature Communications on Thursday, still have no idea where
they came from.
“At this point, what we can say is that we
haven’t found the cryptic lineages in human databases, and we have looked all
over,” said Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community
College and an author of the new paper.
The researchers themselves are torn about the
lineages’ origins. Some lean toward the explanation that the virus is coming
from people whose infections aren’t being captured by sequencing. But others
suspect that the lineages may be coming from virus-infected animals, possibly
the city’s enormous population of rats. Even then, the favored theory can
change from day-to-day or hour-to-hour.
Answers remain elusive. “I think it’s really
important that we find the source, and we have not been able to pin that down,”
said John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College and an author of the paper.
STRANGE SEQUENCES
The researchers — who also include Marc
Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri; Davida Smyth, a
microbiologist at Texas A&M University and others — have been sampling
wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York City since June 2020. In January
of 2021, they began doing targeted sequencing of the samples, focusing on part
of the gene for the virus’s all-important spike protein.
Although this approach provides a limited look
at the viral genome, it allows researchers to extract a lot of data from
wastewater, in which the virus is typically fragmented. Viral fragments with
novel patterns of mutations appeared repeatedly at a handful of treatment
plants, the researchers found. (They could not disclose the specific plants or
areas of the city, they said.)
“To date we have not seen these variants among
clinical patients in NYC,” said Michael Lanza, a spokesperson for New York City
Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Researchers at the University of California,
Berkeley, have found similar sequences in one California sewershed, said Rose
Kantor, a microbiologist at the university.
The scientists’ continuing quest to figure out
where the sequences are coming from highlights both the potential of wastewater
surveillance, which can help scientists keep tabs on how the virus is evolving,
and the challenge of making sense of any anomalies pulled out of the murk.
“We really struggled trying to understand what
it was that we had,” Trujillo said.
The lineages could be coming from people whose
infections have escaped detection or whose virus has not been sequenced. But
the fact that they kept turning up at the same few wastewater plants makes this
theory less likely, the researchers said, given that New Yorkers, and any
variants they may be carrying, tend to move throughout the city without
restriction.
Still, Dennehy speculated that the sequences
could be coming from people who are confined to long-term health care
facilities in just a few areas of the city. But he has not been able to prove
it.
“We were able to pin it down to a very small
area of the sewershed,” Dennehy said. “And I emailed doctors and hospitals in
those areas and never once got a response to my emails.”
Indeed, people who have compromised immune
systems may have more difficulty fighting off the virus, giving it more
opportunities to mutate. Many scientists theorise that omicron emerged from an
immunocompromised patient.
Intriguingly, some of the cryptic lineages
have some of the same mutations as omicron, or mutations in the same locations.
Laboratory experiments suggest that these lineages may also be able to evade
some antibodies.
The New York City lineages might be a result
of the same kind of selective pressure to evade some of the body’s immune
defenses, the researchers theorise.
AN ANIMAL ORIGIN?
On the other hand, the lineages have been
circulating for long enough now that they should have appeared in at least one
sample sequenced from an infected person, some scientists said.
“To have something in a sewershed that you’re
detecting, you need a fair bit of it around,” said Dr Adam Lauring, a
virologist at the University of Michigan, who was not involved in the research.
Johnson, the Missouri virologist, agrees. He
favors the hypothesis that the sequences are coming from animals, perhaps a few
specific populations with limited territories. In May and June of 2021, when
the number of human COVID-19 cases in the city was low, the mysterious lineages
made up a greater proportion of the viral RNA in wastewater, suggesting that
they may have come from a nonhuman source.
The researchers initially considered a diverse
array of potential hosts, from squirrels to skunks. “This is a very promiscuous
virus,” Johnson said. “It can infect all kinds of species.”
To narrow down the possibilities, they went
back to the wastewater, assuming that any animal that was shedding virus might
be leaving its own genetic material behind, too.
Although a vast majority of the genetic
material in the water came from humans, small amounts of RNA from dogs, cats
and rats were also present, the scientists found.
Johnson has been considering rats, which roam
the city by the millions. In his lab, he created pseudoviruses — harmless,
nonreplicating viruses — with the same mutations present in the cryptic
sequences. The pseudoviruses were able to infect both mouse and rat cells, he
found. The original version of the virus does not appear able to infect
rodents, although some other variants, like beta, can.
“So in and of itself, that isn’t huge data,
but it is at least consistent with the idea that it’s coming from rodents,”
Johnson said.
Since last summer, the scientists have been
working with Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at the US Department of
Agriculture to look for signs of the virus in blood and fecal samples from
local rats. So far, they’ve come up empty.
“Maybe we’re not hitting the right animals,”
Dennehy said.
Or maybe rats aren’t the source of the mystery
lineages. Scientists have repeatedly found that human can pass the virus to
animals, especially pets, zoo animals, farmed mink and others with which they
are in frequent contact. That has raised concerns that the virus might
establish itself in an animal reservoir, where it might mutate and get passed
back to humans.
But rats have not typically been high on the
list of concern, and there has not been any evidence that the virus is
circulating in wild rats. The pathway by which humans could have infected rats
is also unknown.
“Nothing makes perfect sense,” Johnson said.
But some kind of animal origin remains a
possibility, scientists said.
“It’s just as plausible, if not more
plausible, than a human origin,” Lauring said.
So the search continues. Johnson has developed
a new technique that can amplify only non-omicron sequences, which should make
it easier to detect the lineages. He has also begun searching for similar
lineages in sewage samples from other states, which might help provide further
clues to their origins.
“We will know eventually,” Johnson said.
