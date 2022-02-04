Bangladesh reports 9,052 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30

The death toll climbed to 28,524 after 30 deaths were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

As many as 39,726 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 22.95 percent.

Dhaka counted the highest number of cases and deaths with 4,720 infections and 17 fatalities among the eight divisions. Chattogram logged 1,520 cases and five deaths.

Another 6,282 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,587,374.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.55 percent.

Globally, over 388.37 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.