Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18
prefectures recorded all-time highs, according to a tally by online news
service JX Press.
Tokyo reported 21,576 new cases, surpassing the previous
record of 17,631 in the Japanese capital on Friday.
The closely watched usage rate of hospital beds reserved for
COVID-19 patients edged up to 51.4%. Officials previously said that a state of
emergency would be needed if the rate reached 50%, but now say the decision
will depend on the number of serious cases and other factors.
The capital and most of Japan are now under restrictions to
contain spread of the virus, with the latest wave of infections driven by the
highly transmissible omicron variant.
The western prefecture of Osaka reported 11,171 new
infections, down from a record 11,881 on Tuesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday
the government is not planning to declare a state of emergency but remains
vigilant.
To mitigate stay-at-home orders for those who were in close
contact with infected family members, the health ministry decided on Wednesday
to amend the standby period to seven days starting from either when they show
symptoms of COVID-19 or take measures to prevent infection, whichever happens
later.
Currently, those who were in close contact with infected
relatives are not allowed to leave home until seven days after medical
treatment ends.
"In particular, as (the number of) infected children
increases, (it) causes a rapid increase in infections among parents who are in
close contact with them and forced to stand by at home," Health Minister
Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.
"We need to maintain socioeconomic activity while
preventing the spread of infections."