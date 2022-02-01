Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato
University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not
provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin
was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which
are conducted in humans.
Clinical trials are ongoing, but promotion of ivermectin
as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.
Prominent vaccine sceptic Joe Rogan, whose podcast on
Spotify has prompted protests by singers Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, has long
stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and
COVID-19 vaccines.
Rogan has questioned the need for vaccines and said he
used ivermectin.
The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in
Japan, and the US Food & Drug Administration, the World Health
Organization, the EU drug regulator and Merck, which makes the drug, have
warned against its use because of a lack of scientific evidence that it has
therapeutic effect.
In guidance on its website dated September 2021, the FDA
noted growing interest in the drug for preventing or treating COVID-19 in
humans but said it had received multiple reports of patients who had required
medical attention, including hospitalisation, after self-medicating with it.
The use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is currently
being investigated in a UK trial run by the University of Oxford. The
researchers said on Monday that it was still underway and they did not want to
comment further until they have results to report.
Many potential COVID-19 treatments that showed promise in
test tubes, including the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine promoted by former US
President Donald Trump, ultimately failed to show benefit for COVID-19 patients
once studied in clinical trials.