Boosters increase protection against death from omicron in over-50s to 95%

The UKHSA said that around six months after a
second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines, protection against death with
omicron was around 60% in those aged 50 and over. However, this increased to around
95% two weeks after receiving a booster vaccine dose.
UKHSA added that data continued to show high
levels of protection against hospitalisation from the booster. Effectiveness
against hospitalisation was around 90% for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, dropping
to 75% 10-14 weeks after the booster.
For Moderna, effectiveness against
hospitalisation was 90-95% up to 9 weeks after the booster.
"The evidence is clear – the vaccine
helps to protect us all against the effects of COVID-19 and the booster is
offering high levels of protection from hospitalisation and death in the most
vulnerable members of our society," said Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of
Immunisation at UKHSA.
The UKHSA also issued an initial analysis of
vaccine effectiveness against the omicron sublineage called BA.2, which is
growing in Britain and Denmark, finding a similar level of protection against
symptomatic disease.
"After two doses effectiveness was 9% and
13% respectively for BA.1 and BA.2, after 25+ weeks," the UKHSA said.
"This increased to 63% for BA.1 and 70% for BA.2 from two weeks following
a booster vaccine."