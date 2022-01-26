Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

Banking on volunteers in the United States, the companies
plan to test the immune response generated by the omicron-based vaccine both as
a three-shot regimen in unvaccinated people and as a booster shot for people
who already received two doses of their original vaccine.
They are also testing a fourth dose of the current vaccine
against a fourth dose of the omicron-based vaccine in people who received a
third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine three to six months earlier.
The companies plan to study the safety and tolerability of
the shots in the more than 1,400 people who will be enrolled in the trial.
"While current research and real-world data show that
boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease
and hospitalisation with omicron, we recognise the need to be prepared in the
event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address omicron
and new variants in the future," Pfizer's head of vaccine research and
development, Kathrin Jansen, said in a statement.
Depending on the amount of clinical trial data required by
regulators, it may not be possible to realise a current plan to launch an
omicron-targeting vaccine by the end of March, BioNTech said.
Pfizer has said that two doses of the original vaccine may
not be sufficient to protect against infection from the omicron variant, and
that protection against hospitalisations and deaths may be waning.
Still, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
says a third dose of an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has
provided 90% protection against hospitalisation due to COVID-19.
Some countries have already started offering additional
booster doses, but a recent study from Israel showed that while a fourth dose
of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent
infection by the omicron variant.
DATA
BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Reuters in November
that regulators would likely not require testing of an omicron-based vaccine on
humans because it and Pfizer had already created versions of their vaccine to
target the earlier Alpha and delta variants, with clinical trials continuing.
However, the debate appears to have shifted with the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) saying on Friday that international regulators
now preferred clinical studies to be carried out before approval of a new
vaccine.
These studies should show that neutralising antibodies in
the blood of participants are superior to those elicited by current vaccines.
Another desired feature of an upgraded vaccine would be for it to also protect
against other variants of concern, the EMA said.
BioNTech declined to comment on what type of data it was
asked to file with regulators.
It said an analysis of antibodies elicited by its
omicron-targeted booster should help answer whether shots will be needed that
address more than one variant at a time. It hopes to show the antibodies
neutralise a spectrum of variants.
"If this is the case a mix would not be required,"
it said, adding that it was generating more data to shed light on the issue.
The European drugs regulator has urged pharmaceutical
companies to work on more than one upgraded omicron shot, including versions
that address a combination of variants.
The omicron variant has replaced the delta variant as the
dominant lineage in many parts of the world and omicron itself is now splitting
into different subforms, one of which, BA2, is causing particular concern.