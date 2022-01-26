Health directorate issues clinical guidelines to curb infections amid surging omicron cases

Studies carried out by icddr,b and BSMMU reveal that
Bangladesh is currently diagnosing omicron cases at a higher rate than the
delta variant, DGHS spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam said in a virtual
bulleting on Wednesday.
“Experts think coronavirus cases are soaring due to
omicron. A clinical guideline on it has been finalised,” he said.
“The guideline contains new information. We’ve sent the
guideline to our health-related institutions.”
Since its discovery in South Africa in late November, the
highly-contagious omicron variant spread in Bangladesh in mid-December.
Bangladesh reported more than 15,000 cases of infections
for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. While Dhaka remains the epicentre
of the outbreak, cases in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions are swiftly
going up.
“The symptoms of omicron have been added in the [clinical
guidelines]. We’re also looking for symptoms outside those,” Dr Nazmul said.
DGHS earlier this week said that 73 percent of the people
infected with omicron show symptoms including runny nose, headache, fatigue,
weakness and sneezing.
Dr Nazmul reiterated the importance of following health
rules to combat the spread of the disease and keep things under control.
“Following health rules, maintaining physical distance,
wearing masks, washing hands with soap are crucial to prevent the spread of the
infection. It is possible to curb the spread by following these protocols.”
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 15,527 new coronavirus
cases, taking the total caseload to 1,731,524.
The death toll rose to 28,273 as 17 more patients died
from the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest
government data.
More than 100,000 cases were recorded in the 13 days
since Jan 12.