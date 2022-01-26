German COVID cases hit record as parliament debates vaccine mandate

Around
75% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine - less than
in other western European countries such as France, Italy or Spain, where the
equivalent figures are 80%, 83% and 86% - and the vaccination campaign is
stuttering.
The proposals being debated include requiring all adult residents to be
vaccinated against COVID-19, or only those above 50, or merely requiring all
those who have not been vaccinated to receive counselling.
Early
on in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany was more successful than many of its
peers in limiting infections through case tracking and quarantines.
But
since last summer, vaccine-scepticism and a falloff in regional coordination
have taken their toll, and public discontent has grown.
The highly contagious omicron variant, in particular, has sent cases soaring.
The
166 deaths recorded on Wednesday took Germany's cumulative COVID-19 toll to
117,126.
Various
calls for protests to take place in front of the Reichstag parliament building
before and during the debate were distributed on the messaging service
Telegram.
Opponents
of compulsory vaccination say it violates the second article of the
constitution, which guarantees citizens control over their own bodies.
In an Allensbach survey published on Wednesday by the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung newspaper, the share of those who could imagine themselves taking part
in protests against anti-coronavirus measures had doubled to 12% in the space
of a year.