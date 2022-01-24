Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high

As many as 45,807 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 32.37 percent, according to the latest government data.

The death toll rose to 28,238 as 15 more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 10,165 infections and 6 fatalities.

Another 998 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,557,859.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.64 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.

Globally, over 341.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.