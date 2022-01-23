Omicron cases appear to peak in US, but deaths continue to rise

More and
more states have passed a peak in new cases in recent days, as glimmers of
progress have spread from a handful of eastern cities to much of the country.
Through Friday, the country was averaging about 720,000 new cases a day, down
from about 807,000 last week. New coronavirus hospital admissions have levelled
off.
Even as
hopeful data points emerge, the threat has by no means passed. The United
States continues to identify far more infections a day than in any prior surge,
and some states in the West, South and Great Plains are still seeing sharp
increases. Many hospitals are full. And deaths continue to mount, with more
than 2,100 announced most days.
But after a
month of extraordinary rates of case growth, blocklong lines at testing centers
and military deployments to bolster understaffed intensive care units, the
declining new case tallies offered a sense of relief to virus-weary Americans,
especially in the Northeast and parts of the Upper Midwest, where the trends
were most encouraging. After another round of masking up or hunkering down,
some were considering what life might look like if conditions continued to
improve.
“Especially
after this wave, the level of exhaustion in New York City cannot be
exaggerated, and the level of numbness is quite significant,” said Mark D
Levine, Manhattan’s borough president. He added: “What we have to do now is not
pretend like COVID has disappeared but manage it to the point where it does not
disrupt our life.”
In states
where new cases have started to fall, the declines have so far been swift and
steep, largely mirroring the rapid ascents that began in late December. Those
patterns have resembled the ones seen in South Africa, the country whose
scientists warned the world about omicron, and the first place to document a
major surge of the variant. New cases in South Africa have fallen 85 percent
from their mid-December peak, to about 3,500 cases a day from a high of 23,400,
although they remain above the levels seen in the weeks before omicron took
hold.
Scientists
said it remained an open question whether omicron marked the transition of the
coronavirus from a pandemic to a less-threatening endemic virus, or whether
future surges or variants would introduce a new round of tumult.
“It’s
important for people to not be like, ‘Oh, it’s over,’” said Aubree Gordon, a
public health researcher at the University of Michigan. “It’s not over until we
get back down to a lull. We’re not there yet.”
In New York,
cases are falling sharply even as deaths continue to increase, with more
fatalities being announced each day than at any point since the first months of
the pandemic. Around Cleveland and in Washington, DC, fewer than half as many
new infections are being announced each day as in early January. And in
Illinois and Maryland, hospitalizations and cases have started to decline.
“We are very
encouraged by our substantially improving situation,” Gov. Larry Hogan of
Maryland said Thursday, “but the next 10 days to two weeks are really going to
be critical.”
More states
in more regions continue to show signs of improvement, with Colorado, Florida,
Louisiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania among those now reporting several
days of sustained case declines.
But the
progress is not yet universal.
Reports of
new infections continue to grow in North Dakota, which is averaging four times
as many cases a day than at the start of January, and in Alabama, where
hospitalizations have roughly doubled over the past two weeks. Utah is
averaging about 11 times as many cases a day as it was a month ago, and
hospitalizations have reached record levels.
“As we’ve
seen with delta and previous surges, it comes in these peaks and waves, where
one part of the US gets hit and another part gets hit afterward,” said Syra
Madad, an infectious disease public health researcher in New York City. “We are
going to see that with omicron. Even with a decline, it comes with a very long
tail.”
In Kansas,
where daily case rates have increased 50% in the past two weeks, Gov. Laura
Kelly announced Friday that Veterans Affairs hospitals would be accepting
patients not usually eligible for care there because other facilities were
strained.
“We are at
an inflection point with the omicron variant, and the strain on our hospitals
is taking a toll on our health care workers and patients — all while the virus
continues to spread rapidly through our communities,” Kelly said in a
statement.
Still, there
is “renewed hope” that the end of the pandemic might be in sight, Dr. Bruce
Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said at a news
conference Thursday.
But through
nearly two years of the pandemic, the country has celebrated hopeful moments
before, only to be disappointed by another wave: when the first surge in cases
receded, when vaccines were authorized, when a “hot vax summer” seemed to be on
the horizon.
“We need to
be super vigilant about what is going on internationally,” said Judith
Persichilli, the health commissioner in New Jersey, where case rates are
falling quickly and where temporary morgues erected at the beginning of
omicron’s onslaught never had to be used. “Whatever is happening overseas
eventually lands on our shores, and it lands first in New York and New Jersey.”
Some of the
initial alarm about omicron, which was first detected around Thanksgiving and
quickly stormed across the globe, has lessened as research showed that the
variant tends to cause less severe disease than prior forms of the virus.
Vaccinated people, especially those who have received booster shots, are far
less likely to have serious outcomes, although breakthrough infections are
common. Data published Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention showed that booster shots are 90 percent effective against
hospitalization with omicron.
Still, more
Americans with the virus are hospitalized than at any other point of the
pandemic, although deaths have so far remained below the peak levels seen a
year ago. And the public case data does not include many people who test
positive on at-home tests.
At-home
tests have become hard to find, although Americans can now also order a limited
number of those tests from the Postal Service. Private insurers are now
required to cover the cost of eight tests per person each month.
There has
been no return to the stay-at-home orders imposed early in the pandemic,
although new restrictions have emerged in some places. Some schools and
colleges have transitioned to online instruction, either as a precaution or because
of major outbreaks. School closures because of the virus peaked in early
January, with millions of children affected by district shutdowns and classroom
quarantines. Since then, disruptions have decreased, according to Burbio, a
data-tracking company.
Countless
Americans have adjusted their routines in recent weeks, avoiding unnecessary
outings as cases spiked.
“The timing
of this in a place like Cleveland has been bad,” said Marc R Kotora, owner of
Gust Gallucci Co., a grocer and restaurant food provider that usually sees a
big uptick in business around the holidays. “Because of the omicron variant, we
had lots of cancellations for people who wanted us to help cater their parties,
and a number of restaurants we sell to closed up for a few weeks.”
In Chicago,
where a vaccination mandate for indoor dining and some other activities took
effect early this month, officials said they could lift that requirement in the
coming months if conditions continued to improve. Cook County, which includes
Chicago, is averaging about 8,000 cases a day, down from 12,000 earlier in the
month.
“In June, my
hope is that we will be in a good place,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s
public health commissioner. “But could there be another variant? Where could we
be? I can’t know for sure.”
In New
Jersey, where new cases are down 60% over the past two weeks, hospitals have
resumed more outpatient services and elective surgeries in recent days as the
virus burden began to ease. Some facilities have also reclaimed areas that were
set aside to accommodate beds for overflow COVID-19 patients.
“Everybody
has been so resilient,” said Melissa Zak, chief nursing officer at Virtua
Memorial and Virtua Willingboro, hospitals in southern New Jersey. “But I
really worry how much this resiliency can last if it doesn’t continue to come
down.”
Still, after
two years of watching cases spike and ebb, and with scientists warning that the
virus will become endemic, some people were careful not to be too optimistic
about the latest data.
“COVID-19
seems to be rapidly changing all the time now,” said Ari Glockner, a student at
Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He added: “We don’t know what it
is going to be like five years from now, but I would bet we are still going to
be dealing with it pretty consistently.”
© 2022 The
New York Times Company