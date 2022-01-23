73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose

Many omicron patients also suffer from headaches, lethargy, tiredness and sneezing.

Headaches were reported among 68 percent of patients, while 64 percent reported feeling tired or lethargic. At least 60 percent of patients are sneezing or have throat pain, while 44 percent have coughs, Prof Md Nazmul Islam, a spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular bulletin on Sunday.

“We must pay attention to these symptoms as they are similar to those of the seasonal flu. Therefore, we must consult doctors before getting any medical treatment."

Ignoring health protocols will only increase the number of COVID patients and will eventually affect the overall health system, said Prof Islam.

He said the delta variant of coronavirus is still dominant in Bangladesh but the omicron variant will gradually overtake it. The strain, first identified in South Africa, is spreading through community transmission.

According to the DGHS, at least 1.6 million coronavirus cases were reported across the country as of Saturday. The death toll from the disease stands at 28,209.