Booster shots are instrumental in fighting omicron, CDC data show

The extra doses are 90% effective
against hospitalisation with the variant, the agency reported. Booster shots
also reduced the likelihood of a visit to an emergency department or urgent
care clinic. The extra doses were most effective against infection and death
among Americans 50 and older, the data showed.
Overall, the new data show that the
vaccines were more protective against the delta variant than against omicron,
which lab studies have found is partially able to sidestep the body’s immune
response.
It is generally accepted that booster
shots keep people from becoming infected, at least for a while. Data from
Israel and other countries have also suggested that boosters can help prevent
severe illness and hospitalisation, especially in older adults.
“Data from other countries have also
shown significant benefit of getting the booster, but this is really showing it
in the US,” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said of the
figures released Friday. “These numbers should be very convincing.”
On Thursday night, the CDC published
additional data showing that in December, unvaccinated Americans 50 and older
were about 45 times more likely to be hospitalised than those who were
vaccinated and got a third shot.
Yet less than 40% of fully vaccinated
Americans who are eligible for a booster shot have received one.
Friday’s results are based on three new
studies led by the CDC. In one study, researchers analysed hospitalisations and
visits to emergency departments and urgent care clinics in 10 states from Aug.
26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Vaccine effectiveness against
hospitalisation with the omicron variant fell to just 57% in people who had
received their second dose more than six months earlier, the authors found. A
third shot restored that protection to 90%.
It is unclear whether protection from
the boosters might also wane as it did after two shots, noted Natalie Dean, a
biostatistician at Emory University.
“We just have to recognise that all these
estimates of omicron third-dose protection are going to be people who are
pretty recently boosted,” she said. “We do wonder the durability of boosters
themselves.”
When debating booster shot
recommendations for all American adults, scientific advisers to the Food and
Drug Administration and the CDC repeatedly bemoaned the lack of booster shot
data that was specific to the United States.
There are differences between Israel and
the United States — for example, in the way Israel defines severe illness —
that made it challenging to interpret the relevance of Israeli data for
Americans, they said.
Some members of the Biden administration
supported the use of booster doses even before the scientific advisers of the
agencies had a chance to review the data from Israel. Federal health officials
intensified their boosters-for-all campaign after the arrival of the omicron
variant.
The CDC now recommends booster shots for
everyone 12 and older, five months after getting two doses of the mRNA vaccines
made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, or two months after a single dose of the
Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The usefulness of booster shots in
Americans younger than 50 was a topic of vigorous debate in the fall. Several
experts argued at the time that third shots were unnecessary for younger adults
because two doses of the vaccine were holding up well.
Some of those experts remained
unconvinced by the new data.
It was clear even months ago that older
adults and those with weakened immune systems would benefit from extra doses of
the vaccine, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory
committee.
But “where is the evidence that a third
dose benefits a healthy young person?” he asked.
“If you’re trying to stop the spread of
this virus, vaccinate the unvaccinated,” he said. “We keep trying to further
protect the already protected.”
But other experts changed their minds in
favour of boosters because of the highly contagious omicron variant. Even if
two doses were enough to keep young people out of hospitals, they said, a third
dose could limit virus spread by preventing infections.
“They’re both data-driven, legitimate
positions,” said John Moore, a virus expert at Weill Cornell Medicine in New
York. But at this point, the debate is over: “We are using boosters in everyone
and that’s what’s happening.”
© 2022 The New York Times Company