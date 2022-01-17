Don't discriminate against the unvaccinated, Amnesty International tells Italy

In a recent decree Mario Draghi's government
made vaccination mandatory for everyone over the age of 50 and for use of
public transport and a range of other services, one of very few countries to
take similar steps, in an attempt to ease pressure on Italian health services
and reduce fatalities.
Amnesty International asked for the provision of alternative measures,
including the use of masks and COVID-19 testing, to allow the unvaccinated
population to continue to go to work and to use public transport "without
discrimination", the group said in a statement issued late on Saturday.
Under current rules, which will run until June
15, wearing a mask and having a negative COVID-19 test is not sufficient to
access public transportation or, for people over the age of 50, to their
workplaces.
Amnesty International Italia, the local
chapter of the human rights group, said that mandatory vaccination could be
justified but needed to be limited in time and "proportionate" to a
legitimate aim of public health protection.
"The government must continue to ensure
that the entire population can enjoy its fundamental rights, such as the right
to education, work and medial treatment, with particular regard to non-COVID
patients who need urgent surgery," it said.