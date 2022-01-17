Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 10 to 28,154 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka tallied the highest number of cases and deaths, with 4,992 infections and seven fatalities.

Another 427 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,553,320.

The labs tested 31,980 samples across the country, for a positivity rate of 20.88 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.62 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.



Globally, over 328.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.54 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.