Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 10
to 28,154 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the latest government
data.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka tallied
the highest number of cases and deaths, with 4,992 infections and seven
fatalities.
Another 427 people recovered from the
illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,553,320.
The labs tested 31,980 samples across
the country, for a positivity rate of 20.88 percent.
The latest figures put the recovery rate
at 95.62 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.
Globally, over 328.19 million people have been infected by the novel
coronavirus and 5.54 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins
University.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in
China in December 2019.