Risk of catching omicron abroad delays airline recovery

Even
though he is fully vaccinated and boosted, Turnley says the high
transmissibility of omicron means he is likely to cancel - even if Japan opens
its borders to foreigners.
"I
was worried less with Delta because the vaccines that were available, they
seemed to be doing the trick," he said.
"I
don't want to spend any part of a holiday in quarantine or anything like that
anywhere, especially in a foreign country."
While
the omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection is potentially less severe, for
many airlines it is proving as disruptive as the Delta variant and has dampened
the first quarter outlook.
Its
high transmissibility has led to tighter border rules in many countries and
heightened the risk of even fully vaccinated travellers testing positive after
they arrive and then being stranded at the destination for weeks, denting
confidence.
"Clearly
there are uncertainties so if you catch COVID you may get stuck in a country
which is quite unpredictable to you," said Jozsef Varadi, chief executive
of European low-cost airline Wizz Air, which also operates in Abu Dhabi.
"So
I don't think that demand is fully back but we are certainly seeing some people
who might be prepared to take more risk in life in general coming back to
travel."
Omicron's
speed of spread leading to staff shortages and shortened COVID-19 test
timeframes makes it a major concern, said Olivier Ponti, vice president of
insights at travel trends firm ForwardKeys.
ForwardKeys
data shows international flight bookings are running at 38% of 2019 levels,
well below an October peak of 58%, though up from an early December low.
FRESH
TRAVEL HURDLES
Even
people willing to take the risk of travelling as omicron spreads face hurdles
from fast-changing rules.
Brisbane-based
business development executive Greg Lauer said he and three colleagues were
planning to visit his firm's headquarters in Hyderabad, India, next week,
having booked in mid-December.
Two
pulled out nearly immediately over the omicron risks, though he and another
colleague were willing to continue.
"The
biggest risk was getting stuck," Lauer said. "I have comprehensive
insurance and am vaxxed and boosted."
But
then India last week reintroduced mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals, so
he cancelled the trip.
A
recent survey of US travellers by broker Jefferies found omicron had led 20% Of
respondents to cancel plans due to case counts and another 20% due to
restrictions at the destination.
Omicron
also poses a threat to recovery in the lucrative business travel segment. Major
companies are further delaying the return to offices and some big events like
the World Economic Forum in Davos have been postponed.
"The
impact from omicron for the first quarter is significant and in some markets
more significant than the impact from Delta," said Singapore-based analyst
Brendan Sobie.
PAUSE
IN BOOKINGS
Even
where demand exists, serving it has become harder.
Airlines
from the United States, Australia and Finland are among those struggling to
find enough crew to staff flights given that so many are infected or isolating
as close contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Global
carriers this week slashed capacity by 7.2%, one of the largest week-on-week
drops in the last six months, travel data firm OAGs said. That includes a 44%
cut at Europe's Ryanair and 17% at Lufthansa.
"International
ticket sales made in December and early January fell sharply compared to 2019,
suggesting a more difficult first quarter than had been expected,"
International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said.
Delta
Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said international bookings had
"paused" due to border restrictions but he expected a strong spring
and summer on trans-Atlantic routes once rules eased due to pent-up demand.
In a
potential positive over the medium term, the huge wave of omicron cases
globally has spurred some hopes that COVID-19 could be on its way to becoming
endemic like the flu, which did not complicate international travel.
Yet
for now, travellers will have to weigh the risks of each trip, said Irene Lai,
global medical director at International SOS, which advises companies on health
and security.
"Travel
is just very complicated," said Sydney-based Lai, who does not plan to
take overseas holidays until at least 2023.
"We
see this all the time: that a country's entry requirements can just change with
no notice," she said. "So potentially you can get stuck."