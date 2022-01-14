Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks

The death toll rose to 28,129 as six more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths, with 3,607 infections and three fatalities.

Another 351 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,552,306.

As many as 29,871 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.66 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, over 320.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.52 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.