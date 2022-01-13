Spain to cap antigen test prices, expand booster programme

Health
Minister Carolina Darias said that from Saturday antigen tests would be sold to
the public for a maximum of 2.94 euros ($3.37), bringing prices closer in line
with other European countries.
"Our
objective was first to stabilise the supply after demand increased by a factor
of over 1,000 - and then we focused on regulating prices," Darias told
reporters.
Spain had
sporadic shortages of antigen tests throughout December amid a sudden spike in
demand because of omicron's high transmissibility and people wanting to get
tests during the year-end festivities.
Antigen
tests are currently are only available for sale in pharmacies in Spain, despite
calls from supermarket lobby groups and some health experts to allow their sale
in supermarkets, as neighbouring Portugal has done.
Carolina
Darias added that the interval between people receiving the last dose of the
vaccine and the booster shot will be cut to five months from six months.
"Reducing
the period between last dose and booster is in consonance with the countries in
our region, and is part of a strategic response which is constantly
evolving," Darias said, noting that the vaccine drive would proceed from
older to younger age groups.