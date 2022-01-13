Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12

The death toll rose to 28,123 as 12 more patients died from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, the most in a day since Oct 17, according to the latest government data.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 2,752 infections and eight fatalities.

Another 302 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,551,955.

As many as 27,920 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.03 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.72 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 317.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.