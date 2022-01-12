Dhaka, Rangamati are flagged for high COVID risk

The health authorities also marked six other border districts with moderate coronavirus infection rates on Wednesday, flagging the areas across the country in three categories - red, green and yellow.

The red zone indicates areas with high COVID-19 infection rates while the yellow and green zones include moderate and low-risk areas respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 infection was 10 percent to 19 percent in Dhaka and Rangamati in the past week, health authorities said. The rate was 5 percent to 9 percent in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Natore, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur and Jashore - the areas identified as facing moderate risk.

The authorities marked 54 districts in the green zone with a positivity rate between zero and four percent.

The infection rate turned moderate to high in Dhaka over the last week while Ragamati was a low-risk area, the authorities said.

The positivity rate also changed from mild to moderate in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur and Jashore.