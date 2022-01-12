Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Dhaka, Rangamati are flagged for high COVID risk

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2022 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 03:17 PM BdST

The Directorate General of Health Services has flagged Dhaka and Rangamati for high COVID-19 risk as daily test positivity rates have soared over 10 percent in a week.

The health authorities also marked six other border districts with moderate coronavirus infection rates on Wednesday, flagging the areas across the country in three categories - red, green and yellow.

The red zone indicates areas with high COVID-19 infection rates while the yellow and green zones include moderate and low-risk areas respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of COVID-19 infection was 10 percent to 19 percent in Dhaka and Rangamati in the past week, health authorities said. The rate was 5 percent to 9 percent in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Natore, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur and Jashore - the areas identified as facing moderate risk.

The authorities marked 54 districts in the green zone with a positivity rate between zero and four percent.

The infection rate turned moderate to high in Dhaka over the last week while Ragamati was a low-risk area, the authorities said.

The positivity rate also changed from mild to moderate in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur and Jashore.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories