WHO warns against treating COVID-19 like flu

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on
Monday it may be time to change how it tracks COVID-19's evolution to instead
use a method similar to how it follows the flu, because its lethality has
fallen. That would imply treating the virus as an "endemic illness",
rather than a pandemic.
"We still have a huge amount of
uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new
challenges. We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it
endemic," WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood,
told a press briefing.