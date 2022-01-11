Despite record COVID surge, Europeans ease rules for key services

Even though
a rapid surge in infections has yet to peak in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister
Pedro Sanchez said the time was right to start evaluating the disease's
evolution "with different parameters ".
The mass
return of children to school after the Christmas holidays is evidence that few
wish to see a return to the days of online-only learning that marked some of
the early waves of infection.
In Uganda,
students returned to institutions shut nearly two years ago. The lockout helped
to control the pandemic - with only 3,300 deaths recorded - but the government
estimates about a third of pupils will never return.
"We
faced temptations," said 16-year-old Rachael Nalwanga, happily returning
to classes while many of her former schoolmates worked in new jobs or cared for
new babies. "It has not been easy for me to keep safe at home for this long
but I thank God," she told Reuters in the town of Kayunga.
Governments
in Europe also imposed severe lockdowns in the first phases of the pandemic -
with enormous damage to economies - but now want to avoid that, knowing that omicron
is putting far fewer people in hospital, not least because many or most are
vaccinated.
STAFFING
CRISES
They are
also suffering immediate staff shortages in essential services as omicron
drives a steep surge in positive tests.
Britain
began using military personnel to support healthcare and alerted its biggest
private health company that it might be required to deliver treatments
including cancer surgery should matters worsen.
Spain was
bringing back retired medics. In Italy, the challenge of nearly 13,000 health
workers being absent with positive COVID-19 tests was compounded by suspensions
for non-vaccination.
Britain,
Switzerland, Spain and Belgium have all slashed quarantine periods and eased
some conditions for staff to return to work.
The Czech
Republic followed suit on Monday, saying critical staff including teachers,
social workers and doctors could keep working even after testing positive.
Since before
Christmas, Spain has let staff return to work without taking a test.
The Health
Ministry has also set a viral load threshold below which an infected person who
takes a PCR test can be considered non-infectious, and so fit to work -
enabling medics, social workers and some police to report for duty even if they
test positive.
As school
classes resumed in Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands and parts of
Germany, youngsters faced an array of measures from masks and fans in
classrooms to parents not being allowed past the gates and the prospect of a
return to home learning if the number of cases exceeded certain limits.
'PART OF OUR
LIVES'
Some parents
fretted that their children might be exposed, but others were relieved.
"I
think this (pandemic) will always be part of our lives so it's important for
them to socialise," said Ana Amado, 33, dropping off her 11-year-old,
Miguel, at a school in Lisbon.
And
increasingly, there is hope of an end to the nightmare.
The variant
is waning in southern Africa, where it was first detected in November.
One former
senior World Health Organization (WHO) official predicted that omicron would be
the pandemic's last big kick.
"Pandemics
don't end with a huge boom but with small waves because so many have been
infected or vaccinated," Rafael Bengoa, also co-founder of Bilbao's
Institute for Health and Strategy, told Reuters. "After omicron we
shouldn't have to be concerned with anything more than small waves."
Passions
over vaccines have been stoked by the saga of Serbia's world tennis No.1
Djokovic. He was freed from immigration detention after winning a legal case to
stay in Australia where he is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.
Djokovic, an
opponent of mandatory vaccination, had been held in a row over a medical
exemption to let him play in the upcoming Australian Open.
There were
political frictions in France, too, where ruling party member Stephane
Claireaux said he had been attacked by protesters demonstrating against COVID
health passes.
Pope Francis
weighed into the debate, backing immunisation and warning against ideological
stances bolstered by "baseless information" and "poorly
documented facts".
Australia,
which had been relatively shielded, surpassed 1 million cases, with more than
half in the past week.
India, too,
has seen an eight-fold rise in daily infections over the past 10 days, though
hospitalisations are far lower than in the previous wave, driven by the delta
variant.