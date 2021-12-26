India to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan 10

In a
national address, Modi also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving
COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan 3 and those above 60 with comorbidities would be
offered booster shots after recommendation from doctors.
"From
the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and
frontline workers should start getting a precaution dose," Modi said in
the speech.
India has
reported a swift rise in omicron cases, with the number reaching 415 overall
across 17 Indian states.
Modi's
government has been accelerating its vaccination campaign, administering at
least one dose to 88 percent of the eligible 944 million population, while 61
percent have taken both doses.
As millions
still await second shots, the authorities will now start offering booster shots
to healthcare and frontline workers, who suffered from an overwhelming
second-wave of the virus in the summer that killed tens of thousands.
Medical
experts have said India needs to double down on its vaccination campaign and
expand coverage to avert another possible surge in new infections particularly
in the vast hinterlands where healthcare facilities are sparse.
Modi urged
citizens to continue to wear facemasks and follow other COVID-19 protocols.
The federal
government has urged states to impose curbs on overcrowding in the festive
season until the new year and a few states have partially banned public
celebrations.
COVID-19
infections in the nation of 1.3 billion people has fallen by almost half from a
month ago. In the past 24 hours, India reported 7,189 new infections, with an
overall tally of 34.78 million, the second-highest globally behind only the
United States.