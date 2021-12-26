As omicron spreads and cases soar, the unvaccinated remain defiant

But in a
suburban Ohio cafe, Jackie Rogers, 58, an accountant, offered an equally
succinct response on behalf of unvaccinated America: “Never.”
In the year
since the first shots began going into arms, opposition to vaccines has
hardened from skepticism and wariness into something approaching an article of
faith for the approximately 39 million American adults who have yet to get a
single dose.
Now health
experts say the roughly 15 percent of the adult population that remains
stubbornly unvaccinated is at the greatest risk of severe illness and death
from the omicron variant and could overwhelm hospitals that are already
brimming with COVID patients. In Cleveland, where omicron cases are soaring, a
hospital unit at the Cleveland Clinic that provides life support to the sickest
patients is already completely full.
Compounding
the problem, the pace of first-time vaccinations appears to be plateauing this
month even as omicron takes hold, and the numbers of children getting
vaccinated and eligible adults getting booster shots are lower than some health
experts hoped. Around 20 percent of children 5-11 years old have gotten a dose
of vaccine. And only around 1 in 3 fully vaccinated Americans has gotten a
booster.
It is still
too early to know whether spiking numbers of omicron infections in New York,
the rest of the Northeast and the Midwest will be followed by a surge in
hospitalizations and deaths. Early studies suggest the new variant may cause
less severe illness than previous variants did.
But so far,
the threat of omicron is doing little to change people’s minds. Nearly 90
percent of unvaccinated adults said the variant would not spur them to get
shots, according to a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
And some of
the unvaccinated said that omicron’s wily ability to infect vaccinated people
only reaffirmed their decision to not get the shot. Others say the virus’
changing nature has stiffened their resolve not to get it.
“It’s just
another variant,” said Dianne Putnam, an unvaccinated resident of Dalton,
Georgia, and president of her county’s Republican Party, who spent six days in
the hospital this summer after contracting COVID-19. “Next year there’ll be
another one. I mean, there’s going to always be different variants.”
Public
health campaigns and employee vaccine mandates have made progress since the
summer at reducing the ranks of unvaccinated fence-sitters, people without easy
access to health care and those who were hesitant but persuadable.
The
remaining ranks of unvaccinated Americans steadfastly opposed to getting a shot
tend to be younger, whiter and more Republican than those who have received the
vaccine or are still considering one, surveys have shown.
At least 6
million first doses have been given in December since omicron was first
detected in the United States. But those numbers come with a caveat: Boosters
can sometimes be misclassified as first doses, potentially leading to an overcount
of how many Americans are getting their first shots, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention has warned.
Booster
shots, now the preoccupation of many state and federal health officials, have
made up a greater portion of the roughly 1.5 million doses administered each
day around the country in recent weeks. The rate of first doses given was
similarly sluggish in the late summer, when roughly 300,000 were given each
day, dropping even more before regulators authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech shot
for young children in October, when the rate of first doses began climbing
again.
The number
of adults vaccinated has steadily grown since six months ago, when roughly 170
million had received a first shot, compared with around 220 million Saturday,
an increase driven in part by mandates.
Low
vaccination rates are still heavily concentrated in rural areas and the South,
with Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama near the bottom.
Those states have recorded around half of their population as fully vaccinated,
well below the national rate of about 62 percent.
In
interviews across the country, unvaccinated people said they had grown inured
to public health messages from exhausted doctors and nurses and even pleas from
their own families, as vaccinations have become entangled in the country’s
politics. Even though mandates have been shown to significantly improve
vaccination rates in places and at companies that enact them, they said they
were dead-set against President Joe Biden’s efforts and had tuned out his
appeals for Americans to get vaccinated as a patriotic duty.
“The nail in
the coffin was when they said you had to get the vaccine. It definitely turned
me away,” said Cyrarra Bricker, 26, a sales representative in Fort Worth,
Texas.
The United
States continues to see a stark partisan divide in vaccination rates, with more
than 91 percent of adult Democrats receiving at least one shot, compared with
about 60 percent of adult Republicans.
Over the
past week, former President Donald Trump made two full-throated endorsements of
vaccines that many of his supporters have rejected, drawing praise from Biden.
At an event
in Dallas last Sunday, he argued that a shot in the arm was a way to help
demonstrate that the three vaccines, which were developed while he was in
office, were one of his great successes. Trump also promoted the vaccines in a
video interview released this past week by The Daily Wire, a conservative media
site, while also rejecting the idea of mandates.
“Forget
about the mandates; people have to have their freedom,” Trump said. “But at the
same time, the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”
Still, many
members of right-wing media continue to spout anti-vaccine rhetoric and
disinformation, dissuading many from getting the shot.
At the same
time, Republican governors and attorneys general are fighting to block the
administration’s vaccine mandates for federal contractors, health care workers
and Head Start programs. Anti-vaccine activists have applauded moves by Gov Ron
DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, both Republicans, to thwart
vaccine requirements by schools or private businesses.
Dr José R
Romero, the Arkansas health secretary, said his state’s vaccination rate, which
is hardly budging, reflected how deep the opposition to the shot was among
those left to convince.
“Unfortunately,
we can’t say that we’ve identified a single thing that has really moved the
needle in any great extent,” Romero said. “It’s just a slow chipping away at
this. It’s sort of a mouse eating the elephant one bit at a time. And you just
keep going.”
In
Washington, as the Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to the Biden
administration’s vaccine mandates, White House officials see few remaining
policy levers to pull. Domestic airline passenger vaccination requirements are
one of the few tools still at Biden’s disposal that could meaningfully increase
the ranks of the vaccinated. But the administration does not have plans to
enact them for now, senior officials said.
“Pure
persuasion? I think we’ve sort of run out of options,” said Dr Anthony Fauci,
Biden’s chief medical adviser.
There were
still glimmers of hope, he added. Some people fearful of omicron would take the
leap. And unvaccinated Americans, he said, were still not a one-dimensional
group. Some might need to just see more safety data, he said.
Like some
other public health experts, Fauci said that a uniform federal vaccine passport
system could be another resource. If more businesses and organiasations asked
for passports under that kind of program, he said, “a lot of people are going
to realize that it’s so inconvenient not to be vaccinated that they might as
well go ahead.”
But
unvaccinated people like Eric Dilts, 45, a DoorDash delivery worker in St Joseph,
Missouri, said he felt like the imperfect nature of the vaccines and shifting
messages from public officials about boosters and breakthrough infections had
validated his skepticism.
“Now you
need a first shot and second shot, and now they’re talking about all these
boosters,” he said. “How many shots do you need? It seems like a joke to me.”
Unvaccinated
Americans this year have made up the vast majority of severe cases and deaths
from the virus, and health experts say getting vaccinated remains the best way
to protect against severe illness and death. The unvaccinated are “much more
likely to be in a hospital, and they’re much more likely to be taking up a bed
that might be wanted” this winter, said Bill Hanage, a public health researcher
at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.
Instead,
many of the unvaccinated have placed their faith in “natural immunity” in
weathering COVID-19 so far, despite warnings from infectious disease experts
that the body’s protections are not sufficient to ward off reinfection.
In Los
Angeles, Marie Elena Rigo, 51, who contracted COVID in January, said she felt
protected after testing for antibodies and was more skeptical of the vaccine
after a flurry of recent breakthrough infections among friends and family. Her
11-year-old son tested positive Wednesday.
“He coughed
on me last night when I hugged him,” she said. “I don’t feel scared. I never
was scared.”
Dr Luciana
Borio, a former chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration who advised
Biden during the transition, said reaching the unvaccinated was now arguably
“the hardest aspect” of the U.S. response — one that would require a change of
course in federal and state priorities, such as reopening community vaccine
sites or urging providers to put more focus back on first doses.
A
spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services pointed to a
wide-ranging vaccine public education campaign still underway at the agency,
with special attention now to reaching young children and those in need of a booster.
New ads this past week targeting rural, younger Americans featured the
language: “When you’re done with COVID, it doesn’t mean it’s done with you.”
Other ads targeting rural adults warned of the financial costs of contracting
the virus.
In Cleveland,
the COVID picture is one of the bleakest in the country. Intensive care units
are crammed with patients with the delta variant, with a surge of new omicron
infections looming. New infections in Cuyahoga County, which includes
Cleveland, have grown by 234 percent in the past two weeks.
Ohio, where
60 percent of people have gotten at least one shot, now has the country’s
highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalization, and doctors say emergency rooms and
ICUs are running out of beds. They are being forced to call people in from
holiday vacations as growing breakthrough infections whittle away at their
staff levels.
There was
just a single open bed in a sixth-floor intensive care unit at the main campus
of the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday morning, where about 90% of ICU patients
were unvaccinated. The demand for intensive care has gotten so great that when
a bed opens up, nurses are cleaning rooms and moving patients themselves to
make space for the next patient.
“It feels
like it will never end,” said Claire Strauser, a nurse manager in the intensive
care unit whose adult son still has refused her entreaties to get vaccinated.
Strauser
said she will probably not see him over Christmas to reduce her own chances of
getting infected and sidelined from a job she is devoted to.
“I don’t
know what can change,” she said. “They’re just dug in.”
© 2021 The
New York Times Company