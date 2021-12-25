China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

The city of
13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms
for Friday, its highest daily count of the year and reversing the previous
day's decline, official data showed on Saturday.
In the
southern city of Shenzhen, five passengers who arrived on Wednesday, on a
flight from Los Angeles, tested positive for coronavirus, and three were
confirmed to be Omicron infections on Dec. 24, China's state broadcaster CCTV
reported.
Xian, which
started a new round of mass testing on Saturday, has announced no infections
caused by the Omicron variant. Nationwide, China has reported a handful of omicron
infections among international travellers and in southern China.
Xian's
locally transmitted symptomatic cases, at 330 for the Dec 9-24 period, are few
compared with outbreaks in many other countries, but the city has imposed
heavy-handed measures in line with Beijing's policy to contain local
transmission as quickly as possible.
Residents
are banned from leaving town without clearance from employers or local
authorities and households can send only one person to shop for necessities
every two days. Other family members may not leave home unless they have
essential jobs or urgent matters approved by employers or communities.
"So far
the turning point for the outbreak is yet to come, and stringent curbs are necessary,"
Zhang Boli, who helped to shape China's early COVID response and treatment,
told state media.
Local
officials have also faced punishment over the outbreak, and domestic flights
scheduled to depart the city on Friday were cancelled.
XiAn ChenXi
Aviation Technology, a supplier to the Chinese military, said late on Friday it
had suspended production due to the outbreak, which it expects to hurt its 2021
operating income.
Western
Securities said on Friday its Xian-based branches have stopped offering
face-to-face services to clients.
An oncology
hospital said on Saturday its outpatient department and emergency room had
stopped receiving patients due to COVID-19, after several other hospitals made
similar moves.
China's
nationwide figures confirmed 87 local symptomatic cases for Friday, up from 55
a day earlier. There were 53 confirmed cases among international travellers.