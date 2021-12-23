Vaccine maker Serum waives AstraZeneca shot indemnity for refugee programme

The news comes days after Reuters reported
that tens of millions of migrants may be denied COVID-19 vaccines from the
vaccine-sharing programme COVAX because of concerns over who would be liable in
the event of harmful side-effects.
Many COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers require
that countries indemnify them for any adverse events suffered by individuals as
a result of the vaccines. But where governments are not in control - in the
case of refugees - that is not possible.
With the waiver, SII's version of the
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Covishield, can now be allocated to COVAX's
Humanitarian Buffer - a last-resort reserve of shots to be distributed by
humanitarian groups, the GAVI representative said.
SII, the world's biggest manufacturer of
vaccines which also produces a version of Novavax's COVID-19 shot, declined to comment.
AstraZeneca-Serum are currently the main
suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX, but are set to be displaced by Pfizer
and BioNTech at the start of 2022.
GAVI, a public-private partnership, was set
up in 2000 to promote vaccination around the world. It operates COVAX together
with the World Health Organization to supply COVID-19 shots to poorer nations.