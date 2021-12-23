Lower risk of hospital admission from omicron, UK says

Analysis of
preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed an individual
with omicron was estimated to be between 31 percent and 45 percent less likely
to attend hospital compared to someone with Delta, and 50 to 70 percent less
likely to be admitted.
UKHSA Chief
Executive Jenny Harries said on Thursday it was "an encouraging early
signal that people who contract the omicron variant may be at a relatively
lower risk of hospitalisation than those who contract other variants."
"However,
it should be noted both that this is early data and more research is required
to confirm these findings," she said.
The agency
said evidence showed protection against symptomatic disease waned after the
second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and then improved after the booster.
But the data
suggested the extra protection started to wane more rapidly against omicron than
delta, being about 15-25 percent lower from 10 weeks after the booster dose, it
said.