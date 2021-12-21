Omicron's global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings

Many nations are on high alert just days
ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also
takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic
recovery.
omicron infections are multiplying
rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan where a
single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.
New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister
Chris Hipkins said his country was delaying the start of a planned staggered
reopening of its border until the end of February. The government had
previously said quarantine-free travel would reopen by mid-January for New
Zealand citizens and residents in Australia and by April for foreign tourists.
"There's no doubt this is
disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set
these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those
plans," Hipkins said at a press conference.
In Singapore, the health ministry was
carrying out testing to determine whether omicron was behind a potential
cluster of cases at a gym.
"Given its high transmissibility
and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more omicron
cases at our borders and also within our community," Singapore's health
ministry said on Tuesday.
The omicron variant has become dominant
in the United States with lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an
unvaccinated man in Texas, officials said. Lines for COVID-19 tests wrapped
around the block in New York, Washington and other US cities as people
clamoured to find out if they were infected before celebrating the holidays
with family.
South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany
and Ireland were among countries to reimpose partial or full lockdowns, or
other social distancing measures, in recent days.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on
Monday said the situation was "extremely difficult" as
hospitalisations rose steeply in London.
Asked about speculation the government
would ban indoor socialising and limit tourism, Johnson said: "We're
looking at all kinds of things ... we will rule nothing out."
In Australia, where omicron cases have
surged but hospitalisations remain relatively low, Prime Minister Scott
Morrison urged state and territory leaders to avoid further lockdowns, saying
limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility.
"We have got to get past the heavy
hand of government and we have got to treat Australians like adults," he
said. "We're not going back to lock downs. We're going forward to live
with this virus with common sense and responsibility."
Several leaders and health officials
have stressed the importance of booster vaccine shots to fight the variant.
The omicron variant was first detected
last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and so far has been reported in at
least 89 countries.
The severity of illness it causes
remains unclear, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned it is spreading
faster than the delta variant and is causing infections in people already
vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease.
MARKET IMPACT
The rapid spread of the variant has
ignited fears that more countries may impose economically disruptive
restrictions, impacting markets.
US stocks ended trading on Monday down
by more than 1%, pressured lower by surging omicron cases, while oil investors
feared that new restrictions in Europe would weigh on fuel demand, sending
crude prices lower.
Asian shares and oil prices rose in
early trade on Tuesday, though the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell.
The World Economic Forum on Monday
postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of omicron, putting off
the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.
More than 274 million people have been
reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since the pandemic began
and more than 5.65 million people have died.
For many around the world, omicron is
expected to crimp traditional year-end celebrations.
Kim Min-song, 39, was among customers at
a barbecue restaurant in Seoul on Monday who hurriedly put on jackets and face
masks to head home as an evening curfew loomed: "It is the year end when
we meet missed ones, but now we can't fully do that."