Omicron dominant in Denmark as daily infections reach new record

"SSI
deems omicron to be the dominant variant already now and (it is) still
growing," Heunicke said on Twitter, citing the country's top infectious
disease authority, Statens Serum Institut.
Denmark
logged a record 13,558 infections in the last 24 hours, but saw the number of
COVID-19 patients in hospitals drop by 27 to 554. Daily hospital admissions and
deaths are still below levels seen in December last year.
The
reproduction rate, which estimates how many people one infected person
transmits the virus to, is 1.2, Heunicke said, meaning the epidemic is growing.