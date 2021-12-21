Iran says envoy repatriated from Yemen dies of COVID-19

Saudi Arabia
and Iraq helped to transfer ambassador Hasan Irlu on board an Iraqi plane,
according to a Houthi spokesman.
"We had
to try for a few days to get permission...to send a plane from Iran or another
country to take him quickly to a well-equipped hospital in Iran, but
unfortunately the Saudi side decided too late and some Saudi bodies
procrastinated," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
A Saudi-led
coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for more than
six years has imposed a sea and air blockade on areas the group controls.
The Saudi
government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Saudi Arabia
and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shia powerhouses, launched direct talks
this year at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with
Tehran and as UN-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall.
"We
will formally voice our protest in accordance with international conventions,
and we hope that Yemen will be able to move soon... towards a political
solution and get out of this war and severe humanitarian siege,"
Amirabdollahian told Iranian media.
Last
December, the US Treasury blacklisted Irlu and described him as an official of
Iran's elite Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and a
pillar of Iranian efforts to project power in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere.
"We
have lost a great friend," Houthi deputy foreign minister Hussein al-Ezzi
said on Twitter.
Two Yemeni
political sources and a foreign source said Irlu had recently kept a low
profile due to illness and political tension.
The
Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after the
movement ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.