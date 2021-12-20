Thailand reports first local omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine

The public health ministry will propose scrapping a
quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors and revert to hotel quarantine and a
"sandbox" programme, which allows free movement in specific
locations, minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
The proposal was driven by worries over the spread of
omicron, Anutin told the Inside Thailand television show, adding it will be
made to the government's COVID-19 taskforce "soon".
The minister's remarks come after Thailand reopened to
foreign visitors in November, ending nearly 18 months of strict entry policies
that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key industry and economic driver
that drew 40 million visitors in 2019.
Thailand had detected 63 people infected with the omicron
variant so far, Anutin said, with one case of local transmission and the rest
imported cases.
The first locally transmitted case was found in a Thai woman
who tested positive to omicron after contracting the virus from her husband, a
Colombian who returned to Thailand from Nigeria in late November, a health
ministry official told a daily briefing.
"She is potentially the first in Thailand to get
omicron from an overseas traveller, her husband, and the first locally
transmitted case," said Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, an official from the
Disease Control Department.
Both the husband and the wife had been fully vaccinated with
the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.
The couple had one high-risk contact, a taxi driver, who was
being quarantined and pending a second coronavirus test due on Wednesday,
Chakrarat added.