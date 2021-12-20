Most of the world’s vaccines likely won’t prevent infection from omicron

All vaccines still seem to provide a
significant degree of protection against serious illness from omicron, which is
the most crucial goal. But only the Pfizer and Moderna shots, when reinforced
by a booster, appear to have initial success at stopping infections, and these
vaccines are unavailable in most of the world.
The other shots — including those from
AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines manufactured in China and
Russia — do little to nothing to stop the spread of omicron, early research
shows. And because most countries have built their inoculation programmes
around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of
the pandemic.
A global surge of infections in a world
where billions of people remain unvaccinated not only threatens the health of
vulnerable individuals but also increases the opportunity for the emergence of
yet more variants. The disparity in the ability of countries to weather the
pandemic will almost certainly deepen. And the news about limited vaccine
efficacy against omicron infection could depress demand for vaccination
throughout the developing world, where many people are already hesitant or
preoccupied with other health problems.
Most evidence so far is based on laboratory
experiments, which do not capture the full range of the body’s immune response,
and not from tracking the effect on real-world populations. The results are
striking, however.
The Pfizer and Moderna shots use the new
mRNA technology, which has consistently offered the best protection against
infection with every variant. All of the other vaccines are based on older
methods of triggering an immune response.
The Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac
— which make up almost half of all shots delivered globally — offer almost zero
protection from omicron infection. The great majority of people in China have
received these shots, which are also widely used in low- and middle-income
countries such as Mexico and Brazil.
A preliminary effectiveness study in
Britain found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed no ability to stop
omicron infection six months after vaccination. Ninety percent of vaccinated
people in India received this shot, under the brand name Covishield; it has
also been widely used across much of sub-Saharan Africa, where COVAX, the
global COVID vaccine programme, has distributed 67 million doses of it to 44
countries.
Researchers predict that Russia’s Sputnik
vaccine, which is also being used in Africa and Latin America, will show
similarly dismal rates of protection against omicron.
Demand for the Johnson & Johnson
vaccine had been surging in Africa, because its single-shot delivery regimen
makes it easy to deliver in low-resource settings. But it too has shown a
negligible ability to block omicron infection.
Antibodies are the first line of defence
induced by vaccines. But the shots also stimulate the growth of T cells, and
preliminary studies suggest that these T cells still recognise the omicron
variant, which is important in preventing severe disease.
“What you lose first is protection against
asymptomatic mild infection, what you retain much better is protection against
severe disease and death,” said John Moore, a virus expert at Weill Cornell
Medicine in New York. He called it “a silver lining” that omicron so far
appears less lethal than the delta variant.
But this protection will not be enough to
prevent omicron from causing global disruption, said J. Stephen Morrison,
director of the Global Health Policy Centre at the Centre for International and
Strategic Studies.
“The sheer scale of infection will
overwhelm health systems, simply because the denominator will be potentially so
big,” he said. “If you have a burst of infection worldwide, a shock, what does
the world look like on other side of it? Is it, ‘The war is over,’ or, ‘The war
has just entered another phase’? We haven’t begun thinking about any of that.”
People with breakthrough cases may
experience only asymptomatic infection or mild illness, but they can pass the
virus to unvaccinated people, who could fall more severely ill, and become a
source of new variants.
Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the global
vaccine alliance, said that more data was needed before drawing conclusions
about vaccines’ effectiveness against omicron — and that accelerated
vaccination should continue to be the focus of pandemic response.
Preliminary data from South Africa suggest
that with omicron, there is a much higher chance of people who already had
COVID getting reinfected than there was with the original virus and previous
variants. But some public health experts say they believe that countries that
have already been through brutal waves of COVID, such as Brazil and India, may
have a buffer against omicron, and vaccination after infection produces high
antibody levels.
“The combination of vaccination and
exposure to the virus seems to be stronger than only having the vaccine,” said
Ramanan Laxminarayan, a public health researcher. India, he noted, has an adult
vaccination rate of only about 40% but 90% exposure to the virus in some areas.
“Without a doubt omicron is going to flood
through India,” he said. “But hopefully India is protected to some extent
because of vaccination and exposure.”
China does not have this layer of protection
to back up its weak vaccines. Because of China’s aggressive efforts to stop
spread of the virus within its borders, relatively few people have previous
exposure. Only an estimated 7% of people in Wuhan, where the pandemic began,
were infected.
Much of Latin America has relied on the
Chinese and Russian vaccines, and on AstraZeneca. Mario Rosemblatt, a professor
of immunology at the University of Chile, said that more than 90% of Chileans
had had two doses of one vaccine, but the great majority of these were
Coronavac, the Sinovac shot. High vaccination coverage combined with early
reports that omicron does not cause serious illness is leading to a false sense
of security in the country, he said.
“We have to get people to understand that
it doesn’t work like that: If you get high transmissibility you’re going to
have the health system saturated because the number of people getting ill will
be higher,” he said.
Brazil has recommended that all vaccinated
people get a third dose, and it started using Pfizer’s vaccine for all
boosters, but only 40% of the vaccinated have turned up to get the extra shot.
Dr Amilcar Tanuri, a virus expert at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro,
said with cautious optimism that the high levels of previous COVID exposure
might blunt omicron’s impact but noted that the most vulnerable Brazilians,
vaccinated first, got Coronavac, and tens of millions more were given
AstraZeneca.
Morrison called omicron’s ability to evade
the protection of vaccination “a massive setback” for low- and middle-income
countries, where, far from any discussion of boosters, the focus is still on
delivering first shots.
“The world gets cleaved into two parts,
right?” he said. “It’s those that have a quick path toward boosters versus
those who have had very limited progress and suddenly they’re subject to this
new lashing.”
Just 13% of people in Africa have received
at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Laxminarayan said the Indian government, to
which he is an occasional adviser, was considering booster shots, but the delta
variant still poses a significant threat in India, and two vaccine doses offers
protection against delta. That presents the government with a difficult choice
between focusing on getting people who remain unvaccinated, or only partly
vaccinated, to two doses, or trying to get boosters to older people and those
with high-risk medical conditions as protection against omicron.
The news that the non-mRNA vaccines offer
little protection against infection from omicron may further erode demand for
shots in countries already struggling to build demand, Morrison said.
“This challenges the whole value of
vaccines,” he said. “If you’re so far behind and then you suffer this, it’s
going to feed anti-vaccine sentiment and weaken confidence.”
Tolbert Nyenswah, a senior researcher with
the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the emerging threat
to countries in the global south that have relied on non-mRNA vaccines was an
indictment of wealthy countries’ failure to share that technology or help build
production points in low- and middle-income countries.
As a consequence, dangerous variants will
continue to emerge from areas with low vaccination coverage and will prolong
the pandemic, predicted Nyenswah, who was deputy minister of health in Liberia
through that country’s worst Ebola outbreak.
Berkley at Gavi said it would be a serious
mistake for countries to ease up on their vaccination push or to assume that
only mRNA vaccines are worth distributing.
“We may be seeing a situation where
countries say, ‘If developed countries don’t want these vaccines, then we don’t
want these vaccines,’” he said. “That, of course, would be the wrong interpretation,
if it turns out that these vaccines prevent against severe disease and death.”
