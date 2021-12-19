With omicron, US testing capacity faces intense pressure

Two years
into the pandemic, the surging desire for tests in the face of limited supply
threatens to thwart President Joe Biden’s response, but it is hardly a new
problem. The United States has bungled testing from the outset of the pandemic,
experts say, and matching supply with demand has been a persistent challenge
for both the Trump and Biden administrations.
Biden came
into office vowing to make testing for the virus cheap and easily accessible,
and there have been some improvements since he was sworn in. Laboratory tests
are more plentiful now, and more than a dozen at-home tests are available, up
from zero in January. The Food and Drug Administration has sped up its approval
process, and the supply of at-home tests has increased steadily since August;
last month, it was expected to double by March.
But the
United States remains a far cry from Europe, where more than three dozen types
of at-home tests are available for as little as $1 to $2 per test. Americans
can pay as much as $25 for a box of two, and Biden’s plan to have insurers
reimburse for those purchases will not take effect until mid-January at the
earliest.
In Miami,
cars lined up bumper to bumper this week at a drive-thru test site. In
Providence, Rhode Island, there were no testing appointments available at a
local CVS; those looking to be tested were instructed to buy over-the-counter
at-home tests.
In the
Brooklyn borough of New York City, people waited in line for two hours Thursday
to be tested at a medical clinic in Park Slope. New York state, an early
epicenter of the pandemic, recorded 21,027 positive coronavirus cases Friday, the
highest number reported on a single day during the entire pandemic.
Around the
country, retailers — both online and brick-and-mortar — are having trouble
keeping over-the-counter tests in stock. Walmart was selling Abbott’s rapid
antigen test online Friday, but many stores in Washington, DC, and its Maryland
and Virginia suburbs were sold out. In Houston, the pharmacist at a local
Walgreens, Hanh Ho, said shipments of at-home tests arrive every Wednesday and
sell out the same day.
“They’re a
hot item,” Ho said. “One guy came in and took all of them.”
The
difference between the United States and Europe is rooted partly in their
differing health care systems but also stems from a critical decision that the
Biden administration made months ago: not to subsidize tests in the same way it
subsidizes vaccines. Some Western countries decided early on to shoulder much,
if not all, of the testing costs, guaranteeing demand and, some argue, lowering
prices through purchasing agreements with major manufacturers.
The Biden
White House only recently — in back-to-back announcements in September and
October — committed to spending a total of $3 billion to buy tests. More than
half has been spent on over-the-counter tests, senior administration officials
said.
“It’s been a
dreadful situation from Day One of the pandemic, and I would say it’s still
botched,” said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps
Research. “We should have an ample supply of rapid tests freely available,” as
in Britain, Israel and some other countries, he added.
Earlier this
month, Biden announced that at-home tests would be reimbursed by insurers for
the 150 million Americans who have private insurance and that the
administration would distribute an additional 25 million tests to community
health centers and rural clinics, which tend to treat lower-income patients.
But the
announcement drew immediate complaints from public health experts, including
Topol, who objected to requiring that people go through the process of seeking
reimbursement. Topol said the notion that consumers would routinely front such
costs in the hope of reimbursement was “a nonstarter.”
White House
officials say they are working to further expand production of at-home tests,
which would in turn create market competition and, presumably, drive down the
cost.
Demand is
only expected to grow after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
endorsed a new approach Friday for allowing children exposed to the coronavirus
to stay in school, testing at least twice over the course of a week, instead of
requiring them to quarantine.
“We are
continuing to do everything we can to continue to grow that supply,” Carole
Johnson, testing coordinator for the White House coronavirus response team,
said in an interview Friday.
The testing
push received a boost Friday when a federal appeals court reinstated the Biden
administration’s rule requiring that many companies mandate that their workers
be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face weekly testing.
During any
infectious disease outbreak, there are two major reasons to use tests, experts
say: to determine if someone is infected and to protect others from getting
infected. To diagnose COVID, doctors generally rely on polymerase chain
reaction, or PCR, tests — highly sensitive tests that are performed in
laboratories.
But with
omicron spreading quickly, experts foresee a jump in demand for rapid antigen
tests, the quick version that are sold over the counter, which many people use
for peace of mind.
During a White
House briefing Friday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, advised people
to “do a test and make sure that you’re negative before you mix and gather in
different households” over the holidays, “for that extra reassurance.”
Reassurance
is what Stan Smith, 67, was seeking Friday at a busy testing site in Orlando,
Florida. He said he had no symptoms and was vaccinated, yet he had already
waited nearly 90 minutes for a test.
“We’ve got
to look out for each other,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be around
anybody who could contaminate me, but I don’t want to be that person either.
Christmas is only a week away.”
Mara
Aspinall, an expert in biomedical diagnostics at Arizona State University who
keeps track of testing capacity, has forecast that in January, the United
States will produce a total of 613 million coronavirus tests, including 243
million rapid antigen tests, the ones sold over the counter.
“If omicron
continues to spread as fast as it appears, we’ll be very challenged on any
reasonable number of tests, particularly prophylactic testing before
gathering,” she said, “and that is a huge concern.”
Test
manufacturers report that demand is booming — even for the most expensive
tests.
Executives
at Detect recently received authorization from the FDA to market a new type of
molecular at-home test, which its developers say is as sensitive — but not
nearly as expensive — as PCR tests, generally considered the gold standard for
detecting coronavirus infection. Their work was financed by the National
Institutes of Health.
The price is
high: $49 per test, plus $39 for a reusable “hub,” which is used to run the
tests. But when Detect began selling the tests online this week, demand was so
high that company officials said they will more than likely start reducing the
number of test kits that someone can order from four to two.
“We haven’t
done any advertising of any sort,” the company’s chief executive, Hugo Barra,
said in an interview Friday. He said the company intends to scale up production
so the cost of the tests falls.
Dr Ezekiel
Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who advised Biden
during his transition, said the administration should simply purchase
over-the-counter tests and distribute them to pharmacies, where they could be
sold at a low cost or even given away.
“If you had
central purchase by the government, you could drive the price way down, which
is very important,” he said.
For now, the
high cost of at-home tests is a huge barrier; in some states, including
Massachusetts and Colorado, officials are distributing them free of charge. Yet
some consumers have expressed unease about the at-home tests, fearing that they
are not as reliable as PCR tests.
“I would be
more comfortable leaving it to professionals rather than myself,” said Fortune
Maduba, 23, a grocery store worker in Houston who was preparing to travel to
Nigeria.
In
Providence on Friday, Silvi Goldstein, 28 and a graduate student at the
University of Rhode Island, was waiting to be tested at a state-run site
outside the Rhode Island Convention Center. Staff members at the testing site
said labs were overwhelmed, and Goldstein said she expected to wait 72 hours
for her results — three times as long as she had to wait during the summer.
“I’ve
considered at-home tests — they’re expensive,” Goldstein said.
According to
a report this month by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins
University, the United States has both the world’s highest rate of tests per
capita and the worst COVID-19 outbreak. The worse the outbreak, the more tests
are needed, the center said, but experts disagree about what rate of testing is
sufficient.
The rate of
testing varies significantly from state to state, and not always in tandem with
the coronavirus threat. For instance, Massachusetts’ rate of testing is about
three times that of Michigan, even though Michigan’s rate of positive tests is
three times that of Massachusetts. Demand for testing dropped in many places after
vaccination became widely available.
“We got it
up and running and then everyone sort of eased off because of the vaccine and
said, ‘We’re not really going to need this stuff,’” Emanuel said. “And the
problem is, that’s not true.”
