Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months

The Kremlin
on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for
the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory
standards.
"I am
deeply convinced that literally within a few months... the WHO will approve
Sputnik and it will also then be possible to move forward on this path with the
Europeans," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.
The WHO
expects to receive the relevant documents by the end of the year, RIA reported,
citing WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.
In a documentary
about the COVID-19 pandemic, aired on state television channel Rossiya 1 in
Russia's Far East ahead of scheduled programming in Moscow, Peskov said
mortality in Russia was very high, describing it as a tragedy and something
that preoccupied President Vladimir Putin and his presidential administration.
Russia
reported 1,023 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday. The country's overall death toll
is the third worst in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil,
according to Reuters calculations.
Peskov
described people who refuse to get vaccinated as "dangerous fools",
TASS reported.
Many
Russians have said they are reluctant to get vaccinated. Some people say they
are hesitant due to mistrust of the authorities, while others cite concerns
about the safety of vaccines.
Peskov also
said that staff in the presidential administration and their relatives were
sadly among those dying from the virus, but played down fears that Putin may
get infected.
He said
Putin has been vaccinated, revaccinated and took part in a trial of a nasal
form of its Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19.
"He has
the necessary number of specialists and doctors working around him... who
ensure his epidemiological safety," Peskov was quoted as saying.