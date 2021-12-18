Pfizer says pandemic could extend to 2024, vaccine data for younger children delayed

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten
said in a presentation to investors that the company expects some regions to
continue to see pandemic levels of COVID-19 cases over the next year or two.
Other countries will transition to "endemic" with low, manageable
caseloads during that same time period.
By 2024, the disease should be endemic around
the globe, the company projected.
"When and how exactly this happens will
depend on evolution of the disease, how effectively society deploys vaccines
and treatments, and equitable distribution to places where vaccination rates
are low," Dolsten said. "The emergence of new variants could also
impact how the pandemic continues to play out."
Pfizer developed its COVID-19 vaccine with
Germany's BioNTech SE, and currently expects it to generate revenue of $31
billion next year. It plans to make 4 billion shots next year.
The drugmaker also has an experimental
antiviral pill called Paxlovid which reduced hospitalisations and deaths in
high-risk individuals by nearly 90% in a clinical trial. Three analysts
estimate sales of $15 billion to $25 billion for it next year, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Pfizer's forecast came after the emergence of
the omicron variant last month, which has more than 50 mutations compared with
the original version of the virus. That has reduced the effectiveness of two
doses of the vaccine against infection, and spurred fear of rapid spread around
the globe.
Prior to the omicron variant, top US disease
doctor Anthony Fauci forecast the pandemic would end in 2022 in the United
States.
PEDIATRIC VACCINE
The Pfizer vaccine is authorised in the United
States for people age 5 and older. But it said on Friday that its study in
children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of
the vaccine found it did not create the same immune response that a larger dose
of the vaccine had in older children.
The 3-microgram dose did generate a similar
immune response in children aged 6 to 24 months, the company said.
The company said it will now test a three-dose
course in both age groups, as well as in older children. It had previously
expected data from 2- to 4-year-olds this year, but said it did not expect the
delay would meaningfully change plans to file for emergency use authorisation
in the second quarter of 2022.
Pfizer and BioNTech have also been developing
a version of their vaccine tailored to combat the quick-spreading omicron
variant, although they have not decided whether it will be needed. They expect
to start a clinical trial for the updated vaccine in January, Pfizer executives
said.
Variant-specific shots, if needed, could boost
sales in 2022.
The highly-transmissible omicron variant of
the coronavirus has been detected in over 77 countries and has spread to about
one-third of US states.
The vaccine was around 95% effective in the
adult clinical trial, but Pfizer has said that immunity wanes some months after
the second dose. Early data suggests that three doses of the shot may be
necessary to protect against the omicron variant.