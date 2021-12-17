In Italy’s Alps, traditional medicine flourishes, as does COVID

“If someone coughs, we do onion compresses, a
body cream of thyme and myrtle, and drink a lot of tea,” said Sabine
Durnwalder, 37, an unvaccinated resident of the farm in the scenic valleys near
the border with highly infected Austria. “I know how to protect myself.”
Bolzano has traditionally had the healthiest,
fittest and most active population in Italy. Now, it is also the area with the
highest rate of coronavirus infection. A traditional preference for natural
remedies has extended to a widespread rejection of vaccines, making it Italy’s
least vaccinated region.
Though officials have raised concerns
regarding conspiracy theories and disinformation about vaccines spread by
right-wing populists, experts here say the nature-loving and science-doubting
health enthusiasts are at the heart of a vaccine scepticism that is largely
contributing to a surge in infections, filling up hospitals and triggering new
restrictions.
“The main reason is their trust in nature,”
said Patrick Franzoni, a doctor who spearheads the province’s vaccination
campaign. “They don’t understand that it is no help against COVID.”
With about 70% of the province fully
vaccinated, Bolzano has the highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000
people in Italy, and the highest share of intensive care unit beds occupied by
coronavirus patients. All of the patients in intensive care were unvaccinated,
Franzoni said.
He said many patients arrive at the hospital
with advanced cases of the virus, increasing the likelihood that they will
succumb.
Doctors in the area have long complained that
they are often late at diagnosing serious illnesses because the local
population — which consumes the least amount of pharmaceutical medications in
the country and has the lowest rate of tetanus, flu and hepatitis B
vaccinations — often wait weeks before calling an ambulance.
Durnwalder, the vaccine sceptic at the organic
farm, argued that living in a virtual wilderness area, residents were
essentially not at risk of contracting the virus or of passing it to others.
Her main contact with the outside world is with people who rent out apartments
at the farm, she said. Then, she said, she wears a mask and keeps her distance.
She was forced to leave her job as an
obstetrician this year when the government mandated coronavirus vaccines for
all health care workers. Pregnant with a third child, she refused to let
doctors give vaccines to her daughters, and she treated the family with vitamin
C, plantain herb and pine buds.
“If you trust yourself and nature,” said her
husband, Markus Burgmann, 39, throwing a snowball for the couple’s dog to
fetch, “you should not be afraid.”
The Italian and local governments, fearing a
destabilizing health situation after a spike in cases, imposed tighter
restrictions in the area last week to contain the virus.
The new rules upset Massimo Galletti, the
unvaccinated owner of a shop selling herbs, organic food and other natural
remedies in the town of Dobbiaco. He is also a triathlon coach, and complained
that he couldn’t have a coffee at the cafe of the local swimming pool. The
government, he said, didn’t realize how much space residents had and how
outdoorsy they all were.
“For people who live here, being unvaccinated
should not bring restrictions,” he said. “We are different. We live a different
life.”
His wife, Vroni Baumgartner, agreed. “I don’t
smoke. I don’t take medicines,” said Baumgartner, 56, an ecologist who clears
garbage from the local river. “Why should I put something in my body that is
not good for me?”
Many people in Bolzano have German-sounding
surnames, as the province was assigned to Italy when the German and Austrian
empires were dismantled after the World War I. It has maintained its Austrian
roots ever since, with local residents wearing lederhosen, eating Linzer tarts
and speaking better German than Italian. Their frequent exchanges with Austria
have also emerged as a cause for the recent spike of coronavirus cases in the
area.
The people of wealthy and tidy Bolzano are
famously independent, and often bristle at decrees from Rome. That has extended
to the vaccine mandates, especially because an aversion to inoculation runs
deep here.
In the beginning of the 19th century, after
conquering the area, Napoleon annexed it and attached it to Bavaria, which in
1807 mandated smallpox vaccinations for its subjects. In 1809, the people of
the region rose up in armed revolt in part against vaccination, which they
thought injected Protestantism into their Catholic veins. To spread the alarm,
they lit bonfires throughout the area.
Earlier this month, on the eve of the new
restrictions for the unvaccinated, hundreds of anti-vaccination activists
reached back into their history and lit fires and candles in their gardens and
balconies.
“We want to show we identified a great
danger,” read a Facebook post on the page of the local vaccine sceptic group
called Wir-Noi — meaning “Us” in German and Italian. “May the fire of freedom
travel the world.”
The virus has travelled fast, too.
Michele Unterhofer, who runs a hotel in
Dobbiaco and is unvaccinated, caught the coronavirus about a month ago. So did
13 other people he spent a day with recently, only three of them vaccinated. He
said last week that his sister, who pulled her child out of school in
disagreement with the coronavirus rules, was sick at home with the virus.
As he sat in the hotel’s bar, where men in
white moustaches and green felt hats drank coffee, Unterhofer, 38, said he
would close his hotel temporarily to protest the government’s requirement to
admit only guests who were vaccinated.
The requirement is part of a broad set of
restrictions the Italian government has introduced for the unvaccinated to
persuade them to get a shot. In Bolzano, local health authorities have tried to
attract people to vaccination centres with bread and sausage, and a DJ playing
disco music.
“It’s a local saying — the farmer does not eat
what he does not know,” said Angelo Dapunt, 65, a former marathon runner and
owner of a clothing shop in Dobbiaco. “But people who live in the farms and
stay out in the cold have a stronger fibre, they never even get a cold.”
He has resisted vaccination, citing a thyroid
problem, and his wife and children are unvaccinated.
But many local residents, trusting in science
to protect them from contagion, worry that their neighbours are playing with
fire.
“Here they are convinced that they live in
heaven on earth with super pure air and they don’t get sick,” said Adriana
Ziliotto, 74, as she bought two trays of pastries from a local bakery. “But
they do.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company