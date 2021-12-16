As COVID cases rise, Spain approves booster shots for over 40s

The
ministry, which had already rolled out booster shots for the over 60s, health
workers and clinically vulnerable, said the most elderly remained the priority,
as well as those yet to receive any shot.
"Progressively,
the booster dose may be administered to persons aged 49 to 40 years, starting
with the oldest age cohorts," the ministry said in a statement.
Roughly 80
percent of Spain's population of 47 million has been fully vaccinated, and some
10 million have received a booster shot, according to official data released on
Wednesday.
The 14-day
nationwide infection rate has more than doubled to 442 cases per 100,000 people
since the beginning of December, still remaining far lower than in countries
such as Germany, France or Britain, while intensive-care ward occupancy has
ticked up to 13.4 percent from 8.1 percent.
Spain has so
far shied away from reimposing the tough restrictions on movement or
socialising that weighed heavily on the tourism-dependent economy during
earlier waves.
A handful of
regions, including tourist magnets Catalonia, Valencia and Andalusia,
introduced mandatory COVID passes for bars and restaurants in recent weeks,
which, along with the emergence of the Omicron variant has led to a spike in
travel cancellations, bookings data show.
Spain joined
half a dozen other European countries in vaccinating five-to-11 year olds on
Wednesday, hoping to stem the rising caseload in young children, as concerns
rise over the spread of Omicron.
Health
Minister Carolina Darias told parliament on Thursday that 40 confirmed cases of
the variant had been sequenced in Spain, suggesting the prevalence could be
around 1 percent of all infections.