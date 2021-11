"Measures may include screening of passengers prior to travel and/or upon arrival, and use of SARS-COV-2 testing or quarantine of international travellers after thorough risk assessment," the WHO said in its latest travel advice.

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," it said. Some 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures aimed at potentially delaying import of Omicron as of Nov 28, it added.