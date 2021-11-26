Merck's COVID-19 pill shows lower efficacy in updated data

The drugmaker released interim data in October showing a roughly 50% reduction in hospitalisations and deaths in 775 patients. The updated rate on Friday is based on data from over 1,400 patients.

Merck's shares fell 3% to $79.41 in premarket trading, amid a fall in the broader markets.

The company said the data on the drug molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday.

A planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalised and none had died by 29 days after the treatment. That compared with a hospitalisation rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.

In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalised and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalisation rate of 9.7%.