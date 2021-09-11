Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die

The death toll climbed by 48 in the 24 hours to 26,880, according to the government data released on Saturday.

Dhaka accounted for the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 22 fatalities and 790 infections. Chattogram tallied 12 deaths and 250 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,168 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,475,235.

As many as 18,869 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.03 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 223.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.61 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.