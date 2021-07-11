Bangladesh logs 230 virus deaths, 11,874 cases in a day: grim records in both

Bangladesh registered 230 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 16,419. The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,021,189 after 11,874 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 66 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Dhaka was a close second with 56 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 39, Rajshahi with 26 and Rangpur with 22.

Dhaka logged the highest daily cases among the eight divisions with 4,961. Khulna saw 1,591, Chattogram 1,553, and Rajshahi 1,153.

Nationwide, another 6,362 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 874,501.

As many as 40,015 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.67 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.64 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.

Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.

After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

Globally, over 186.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.03 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.