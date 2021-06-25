Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Khulna reports 23 new COVID deaths, cases top 50,000

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2021 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 03:34 PM BdST

The Khulna Division, a coronavirus hotspot, has reported 23 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another 1,322 people tested positive for the disease, the most in a day, during that time, according to Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of the health directorate.

This takes the overall caseload in the division past 50,000. The previous highest single-day case count in the division was 1,033 on Jun 18.

In terms of fatalities, a district-wise breakdown showed Kushtia posting the highest daily death count of seven. Khulna and Jashore each registered five fatalities while Jhenaidah saw two deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 50,117 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the 10 districts of the Khulna Division. The death toll in the division stands at 939, while the number of recoveries is 35,922.

