Rajshahi hospital reports 16 deaths from COVID in a day

“Ten patients tested positive for the coronavirus infection, while six patients manifested symptoms of contracting the pathogen,” said Dr Saiful Ferdous, deputy director of the hospital.

The deaths were reported between 6 am Thursday and 6 am Friday. The deceased were from the coronavirus hotspots in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi and Naogaon.

A total of 93 patients died in the ICU and coronavirus unit of the hospital from May 24 to Jun 4 with 56 of them suffering from COVID-19.

The number of patients in the coronavirus ward has been rising. As many as 225 patients have received treatment as of Friday morning, while 32 new patients got admitted in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the local authorities have indefinitely imposed strict curbs on economic activity and people’s movement in Rajshahi to curb the spread of the pathogen. Six mobile courts have been deployed to tighten the lockdown restrictions.