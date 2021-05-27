Biden says US intelligence community divided on COVID-19 origin

Biden said in a statement that he has called for further investigation into the pandemic's origins.

He said that US intelligence are looking into two different scenarios, and that they have low confidence in their current conclusions and are divided on which is most likely.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said.

"As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China."